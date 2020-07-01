Barbara Ann Buck, 73, of Finger, Tennessee, died on June 29, 2020



Barbara was born on April 18, 1947, in Memphis, Tennessee to the late John E. "Rankins" & Linnie Moss Smith. She graduated from Memphis Tech, got her nursing degree from UT Nursing, and worked most of her career at the Veterans Hospital in Memphis and finished at St. Francis Hospital.



Mrs. Buck was also preceded in death by her sister Darlene Busby.



She is survived by her husband Larry Buck; sons Dane White of Memphis, Eddie "Guy" Buck, and Steve Buck; grandchildren Justin Chase White, Lindsay Taylor White, Christian White, Austin Hardy, Austin Buck, Aiden Buck, Brodie Buck, Brookie Lampley, Derek Buck; and great-grandchildren Ryker White, Knox White, Jacie-Shea Lampley, and Mattie Orfans; sister Pam Haithcock; two nieces Debbie "DB" Montgomery & Carly Haithcock; and two great-nieces Katie Rodriguez & Alex James.



Family and friends will gather on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from five o'clock until seven o'clock in the evening and funeral services will be on Friday, July 3, 2020, beginning at two o'clock in the afternoon all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery in Moscow, Tennessee. Staff celebrant Jake Barker will lead all of the day's services.



Any memorials in Barbara's name should be sent to any Parkinson's research organization.

