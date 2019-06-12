Home

Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Barbara Elizabeth Fink Obituary
Barbara Elizabeth Fink, 88, of Olive Branch, MS, passed from this life Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Methodist Hospital of Desoto County. She was born December 27, 1930, in Denver, CO to the late Steve Reeve and Gertrude Smith Reeve Burbridge.

Mrs. Fink was a retired elementary school teacher, a member of Mineral Wells United Methodist Church in Olive Branch, a member of T.O.P.S. in Mountain Home, AR and a member of the Red Hats Society.

She is survived by her daughter; Sharon Pritchard (Rickey), her son; Stephen Fink (Gwendolyn), a brother; David Burbridge (Dianne), three grandsons; Bryan Pritchard (Sharon), Brandon Pritchard, Brent Pritchard (Michelle), two great-grandchildren; Bryann Pritchard and David Pritchard.

She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Rubin Fink on August 22, 2014.

The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 AM Saturday, June 15, 2019, with a Celebration of Life service at 10:00 AM at Brantley Funeral Home in Olive Branch.

Online condolences can be made at www.BrantleyFuneral.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 12, 2019
