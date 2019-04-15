Resources More Obituaries for Barbara McKinney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara H. "Bobbie" McKinney

Barbara "Bobbie" McKinney



Barbara H. McKinney, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.



Bobbie McKinney leaves to cherish her memory; her son, Mike McKinney and his wife, Jennifer; her grandchildren, Jeremy & Austen; her three sisters, Susie, Diane, and Cheryl; many family members and friends that loved her very much.



Bobbie loved her dog, Jack, who was her constant companion for the last few years. She enjoyed the outdoors, listening to music, antiquing and finding the most amazing finds at thrift stores, like the colorful stained glass she collected.



Bobbie adored her family, but most importantly, her son Mike, who was her world. When she looked at Mike, her eyes filled up with so much love. She told of a story on her last week of life how after she gave birth to Mike and held him, they stared at each other until they both fell asleep (and then she said the nurses told her she wasn't supposed to do that).



Bobbie's grandsons remembered when they would go to her house, how she would have a cabinet full of their toys and crayons and everything that they would like.



We remember the holidays when we all sat at the table in recent years and told stories for hours. Bobbie set in the same chair and that chair will always remind us of her.



Her sisters say that she was the big sister they always looked up to for advice and there will be a void in their lives that cannot be filled. "We miss your smile and laughter, Rest in Peace Big Sis."



Rest in Peace Bobbie, our lives will not be the same without you. Your memory will continue to live on in all of us. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 15, 2019