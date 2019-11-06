Home

Barbara Burton
Barbara J. Burton Obituary
Barbara J. Burton, 74, of Olive Branch, MS passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Visitation 9-10:45 a.m. & Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, both at Gethsemane Gardens Church of God In Christ 1740 Vollintine Avenue Memphis. Interment Memorial Park Southwoods also in Memphis.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years W. C. Burton two children; Timothy Burton and Kimisha Burton; two sisters, eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 6, 2019
