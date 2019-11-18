|
|
|
Barbara Bowling
1932 – 2019
Barbara Jean Bowling, age 87, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday morning, November 16, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.
Barbara was born August 22, 1932, in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Jimmie Green Bowling and Betty Cleo Patterson Bowling. She graduated from Fayette County High School and Memphis State University, receiving her Bachelor of Business and Administration degree in 1979. She was a longtime resident of Bartlett and an avid fan of Memphis Basketball.
Barbara was employed at Donn Russ Super Bubble and Leaf North America, where she was employed in sales, distribution, logistics and was a customer service support manager before her retirement in 1999. She reached the peak of her career when she moved one million dollars' worth of baseball cards daily and also held "nitty-gritty meetings" where she allowed each person to speak one minute because she "had business to attend to". She was a member of Hope Church in Cordova and the Memphis Rebounders Club.
Miss Bowling is survived by her sister, Mary Bowling Redfearn of Somerville, TN, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Bowling McEdwards, Earline Bowling McNabb; and seven brothers, Jimmie L. Bowling, Smith Bowling, Robert Bowling, Leland Bowling, Millard Bowling, Alan Bowling, and Eldridge "Skin" Bowling.
Funeral Services for Miss Bowling will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Rev. Mike Pilcher, pastor of Munford First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Miss Bowling will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jimmie Bowling, Will Bowling, Millard Bowling, Peyton Bowling, Brennan Bowling and Joe Yager.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 18, 2019