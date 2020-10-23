Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Barbara L. Mische, 88, of Bartlett passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her children, Wendy Dewhurst, John Dewhurst, Robert Dewhurst; and her granddaughter, Morgan. Mrs. Mische is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard A. Mische; grandchildren, Peter, Adam, Chelsea, Isabella, Jessie, Stephanie, and Macon.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until service time at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at

Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tennessee.

