Barbara L. Mische
Mrs. Barbara L. Mische, 88, of Bartlett passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her children, Wendy Dewhurst, John Dewhurst, Robert Dewhurst; and her granddaughter, Morgan. Mrs. Mische is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard A. Mische; grandchildren, Peter, Adam, Chelsea, Isabella, Jessie, Stephanie, and Macon.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until service time at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tennessee.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
