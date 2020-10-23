Mrs. Barbara L. Mische, 88, of Bartlett passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her children, Wendy Dewhurst, John Dewhurst, Robert Dewhurst; and her granddaughter, Morgan. Mrs. Mische is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard A. Mische; grandchildren, Peter, Adam, Chelsea, Isabella, Jessie, Stephanie, and Macon.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until service time at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tennessee.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 23, 2020.