Obituary Flowers Barbara Sutton Lamberth, 88, affectionately known as "Bib" passed away Friday March 29th peacefully at home. She was a retired field representative for the US Department of Commerce. Barbara was a lifelong member of Decatur Trinity Christian Church, Disciples of Christ and spent many summers as a youth counselor at Bethany Hills Christian Camp. She was also active in PTA and Girl Scouts when her children were young. Barbara graduated from Humes High School in 1949 and enjoyed class reunions through the years. Bib was married to the love of her life Bobby Lamberth for 52 years. He preceded her in death in 2003. She was also preceded in death by her brother Larry Sutton. Bib is survived by her daughter Debra Poston (Steve) of Arlington, TN and her son Chuk Lamberth (Terri) of Collierville, TN. She leaves her grandchildren Jeff Devisfruto (Angelia), Julie Alberson (Randy), Emilie Poston, Taylor Lamberth (Hayley), Koby Lamberth and Walker Lamberth. She also leaves great grandchildren Cannon Devisfruto, Piper and Miller Alberson. She leaves her sister Nancy Henry. Bib devoted her life to her children and grandchildren and will be truly missed.



There will be a family and friends gathering Sunday April 14th from 2p until 5p at the home of her son.



The family would like to thank her longtime caregiver, Mary Funk, for her dedication to their Bib. If you would like, memorials can be sent to Page Robbins Adult Daycare or Bethany Hills Christian Camp in c/o Christian Church of TN(DOC).



Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 1, 2019