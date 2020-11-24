Barbara Lee Newberry, 83, of Millington, Tennessee passed away November 21, 2020.



She was born to the late James and Mabel Hightower on August 28th, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Newberry; her son, Michael Lee Newberry; her brother, Jim Hightower; and her sister, Delores Smitherman Kelly.



Barbara is survived by her children, Liz Huff, Christine Newberry, Walter LeRoy Newberry (Linda); grandchildren, Patricia Ann Brown, Bobbie Lee Clark, Heather Huff; great-grandchildren, Kyle Chastin, Chloe Overall, Easton Brown; and her sister, Frances Writtenhouse.



Memorials may be made to the LeBonheur Children's Hospital.



Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Wednesday, November 25th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.

