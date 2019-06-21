|
Barbara Louise Warren, age 80, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019. Barbara was born November 11, 1938 in Memphis to the late Henry Thomas Warren, Sr. and Hazel Lucille Ticer Warren.
Ms. Warren was a computer operator with the P. M. Green Tobacco Co.
She is survived by her sister; Flora Warren, a brother; Larry Warren (Dorothy) and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother; Henry Warren.
A visitation for Barbara will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017. A funeral service will occur Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 534 West Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017. A burial will occur at Big Creek Cemetery, 6797 Big Creek Church RD, Millington, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 21, 2019
