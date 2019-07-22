|
|
|
Barbara Fainberg Lurie, 83, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Memphis, TN.
She leaves behind her beloved husband and best friend of 65 years, Marshall (Chuck) Lurie. Barbara is survived by her children Debbi and Phillip Shapiro of Atlanta, Wendy and Morris Thomas of Memphis and Michael Lurie of Memphis and her brother Stanley (Jeannie) Fainberg of Wilkes Barre, PA. Her love and humor will be missed by her grandchildren Ashley Thomas, Sam Thomas (Tori), Sam Shapiro, Isaac Lurie and Troy Lurie. Her extended circle of family and friends will most certainly miss her feisty personality, her zesty red hair, and her unmatched wit.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 22 at the Levy-Cooper Chapel in Temple Israel Cemetery, 1708 Hernando Road, 38106.
Memorials can be made to The Humane Society, The or The Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 22, 2019