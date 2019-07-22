Home

POWERED BY

Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Levy-Cooper Chapel in Temple Israel Cemetery
1708 Hernando Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lurie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara (Fainberg) Lurie

Send Flowers
Barbara (Fainberg) Lurie Obituary
Barbara Fainberg Lurie, 83, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Memphis, TN.

She leaves behind her beloved husband and best friend of 65 years, Marshall (Chuck) Lurie. Barbara is survived by her children Debbi and Phillip Shapiro of Atlanta, Wendy and Morris Thomas of Memphis and Michael Lurie of Memphis and her brother Stanley (Jeannie) Fainberg of Wilkes Barre, PA. Her love and humor will be missed by her grandchildren Ashley Thomas, Sam Thomas (Tori), Sam Shapiro, Isaac Lurie and Troy Lurie. Her extended circle of family and friends will most certainly miss her feisty personality, her zesty red hair, and her unmatched wit.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 22 at the Levy-Cooper Chapel in Temple Israel Cemetery, 1708 Hernando Road, 38106.

Memorials can be made to The Humane Society, The or The Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.