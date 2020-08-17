, age 62 of Memphis, TN received the privilege of meeting his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.Barry was born in Atlanta, GA on September 29, 1957. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Georgia State University in 1981. He was an elementary school teacher with Shelby County Schools for nearly 30 years. Barry loved kids and was a loved and well respected teacher. He mostly taught Science and also volunteered coaching all types of sports. Hockey, though was his all-time favorite. Barry managed the roller hockey program at a local skating rink in Memphis for several years. He taught, coached and refereed leagues of all ages. He absolutely loved it and influenced so many kids in ways even beyond the rink, becoming a mentor to many throughout the years. Barry was also a lover of softball, having played on many teams and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Barry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.He is survived by his wife, Marisa Gullion of Memphis, TN. His son, Adam Gullion of Memphis, TN and son, Eric Gullion of Cordova, TN. Also survived by his daughters-in-law Sarah Gullion, Jamie Bond Gullion, and 5 grandchildren, Amber, Bella, Canaan, Daniel and Thatcher. He is also survived by his mother, Mabel Gullion; brothers, Kenny, Sid and Randy; all of Georgia.Barry was a devoted Christian and dedicated to sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. He was an active member at Bellevue Baptist Church.