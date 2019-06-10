Services Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 (901) 767-8930 Resources More Obituaries for Barry McCalla Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barry Sloan McCalla

1952 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Barry McCalla

September 16, 1952 - June 1, 2019



On Saturday, June 1, 2019, Nesbit resident, Barry Sloan McCalla, 66, passed away, with his spirit released from his Earthly body to explore the universe, taking note of all the amazing constellations in the night sky.



Barry was born on September 16, 1952, in Memphis, Tenn. to Samuel Sloan and Helen Joy McCalla.



He leaves behind his wife, Sherri McCalla, of almost 30 years, his mother-in-law, Jane Roane of Nesbit, Miss., his brother Jeff (Becky) McCalla of River Ridge, La., his sister, Katherine (Johnny) Garrone of Olive Branch, Miss., his niece, Chelsea McCalla of Katy, Texas, his niece, Elizabeth (Mathieu) Cazassus from San Sulpice La Pointe, France, a host of family and friends, and his beloved Australian Cattle Dogs, horses, and tortoise.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Rickey Leach.



Barry was an amateur photographer, master gardener, and a member of various clubs and organizations throughout Memphis and DeSoto County, Miss. Throughout the years, he held many jobs, including working with the United States Postal Service for approximately 22 years, Auto Shack, Malone and Hyde, Commerce General Corporation, and Alford Photo Industries.



He graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1971 and leaves behind best friends that he met then and has carried with him throughout his years. He was a member of the Memphis Drum Tribe, DeSoto County Master Gardeners Association, Memphis Herb Society, Memphis Horticultural Society, and a former member of the Memphis Archaeological and Geological Society.



He was a volunteer nature photographer and he volunteered alongside his wife, Sherri, with various activities for the Memphis Botanic Garden. He loved nature, music, photography, dancing, spending time with family and friends, and living life to the fullest every day. He was always up for a camping trip, a drum circle, a nature stroll, staring up at the night sky for hours, listening to old Firesign Theatre episodes, a photography adventure, a ballroom dance lesson, or a night filled with listening to his favorite songs by Crosby, Stills, and Nash, Moody Blues, Jethro Tull, Grateful Dead, and so much more.



His spirit will live on in every one of us that has had the pleasure of knowing Barry and holding his love and friendship close to our hearts. Every time you breathe in the fresh air in nature, hear drumming in a drum circle, smile, get irritated at stupid drivers on the road, tell a funny story, take a photograph, laugh to the fullest, dance, or go on an adventure, think of Barry and smile. He is.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15 at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 North Germantown Rd. for visitation at 9 AM with a funeral to follow at 10 AM. The celebration of Barry's life will be held on Sunday, June 16 beginning at 11 am on the patio at Wolf River Brisket, 6542 Goodman Road, Olive Branch, MS 38654.



Barry loved his Irish/Scottish heritage and had always requested a Wake-loving the idea of family and friends gathering to share stories and soothe the pain of grief. The patio is covered and shaded and has ceiling fans and a few electrical outlets. Food and drink will be available for purchase through the restaurant, individuals are responsible for what they eat and drink. Bring yourself, your stories of shared times, and drums and noisemakers if you have them: all friends and all family, and all instruments are welcome to the celebration.



Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Real Good Dog Rescue, 1753 Carruthers Place, Memphis, TN 38112, www.realgooddogrescue.com. Real Good Dog Rescue is the organization that fostered all three of Barry's well-loved Australian Cattle Dogs: Rudy, Kate, and Nado.



Quote from Douglas Adams book, Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy: "There is a moment in every dawn when light floats, there is the possibility of magic. Creation holds its breath." Published in The Daily Memphian on June 10, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.