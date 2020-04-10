|
Bart Leonard Cohen, 93, of Memphis, Tennessee, died peacefully on April 8, 2020, in the presence of his daughter Susan.
He was born October 31, 1926, in Stamford, Connecticut, the son of the late Harold Cohen and Ethel Rosthal Cohen. He was the oldest of two siblings.
The Cohen family moved to Miami, Florida where he grew up, attending Coral Gables Elementary School and Miami Senior High School. Bart went to Yale University and graduated from the University of Florida with honors, then was awarded his JD degree at the University of Florida. On June 9, 1949, he married Jacqueline Margot Freeman in Miami, Florida. His first legal position was assistant attorney general for the State of Florida in Tallahassee where he argued many cases before the Florida Supreme Court and argued a case before the US Supreme Court. The family moved to Coral Gables in 1954. Bart became a partner in the law firm Schwarz and Zinn and practiced law until he retired in 1991. He was a board member of Temple Israel in Miami. He and his wife were avid bowlers and golfers, earning many trophies.
Bart moved to Memphis, Tennessee in 1993 to be with his daughter and grandsons. He lived each day fully, traveled the world, was a lifelong fan of the Florida Gators, and solved the New York Times crossword puzzle until his death. Bart was a much-loved resident of Plough Towers in Memphis since 2011 and will be missed by many including his long-time caregivers Dorothy and Forrestine.
He is survived by his daughter Misha Cohen (Carla) of San Francisco, his daughter Susan Struminger (Michael) of Memphis, his brother William Cohen (Bobbie) of Miami, and his grandson Aaron Struminger (Rachel) of Ann Arbor and grandson Eric Struminger (Kathryn) of Memphis. He was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline Cohen in 1990.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 12th, at 10:30 AM.
Participation in the funeral will ONLY be available through Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/911825288) due to COVID-19.
The family requests that all donations be sent to Plough Towers Fund, 6580 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38138 or contact by phone at 901-767-1910
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 10, 2020