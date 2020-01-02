Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Basio Wilons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basio Antokal "Bobbie" Wilons


1927 - 2019
Send Flowers
Basio Antokal "Bobbie" Wilons Obituary
Basio "Bobbie" Wilons, 92, passed away on Monday, December 30th. Born in Chicago on December 14, 1927, to Gehiel and Liza Antokal she was raised in Illinois where she later attended the University of Illinois. She met her husband, Sol Wilons, and was married in September of 1946. She had three children, Michael, Ronna, and Elliott. The family moved to Memphis in 1954. Widowed in 1972, she then went to work in the Bankruptcy Court.

Bobbie was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in her death by her daughter, Ronna Sandler and granddaughter, Rebecca Sandler. She is survived by her sons, Michael, Elliott (and Rochelle), grandchildren, Shanna, Jeffrey (Sarah), Evan (Candice), Larry (Laura) and Jonathan Wilons, Scott (Kristy) and David (Stacey) Sandler as well as 11 great-grandchildren, Tamar, Libby, Drew, Katelyn, Rylee, Aliya, Solee, Jordyn, Max, Hazel, and Ayla.

The funeral will be held Thursday morning, January 2nd at 11:00 at the Temple Israel Cemetery Chapel. The family will be sitting shiva at the home of Michael Wilons on Thursday from 3:00 PM-9:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Basio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -