Beatrice Christine Williams Earheart, 89, died in Memphis, Tennessee on April 22, 2020.



Christine was born on April 25, 1930, on a farm in Giles County, Tennessee to Walter Herbert Williams and Laura Elizabeth Gordon Williams. She married her childhood sweetheart, Bill, in Pulaski, TN in 1951 and they drove together across the country to spend their first year of marriage in Los Angeles, CA while Bill trained to work at Arnold Engineering Development Center.



Christine often spoke of these days in her later years, of how she rode the bus around town and to do her shopping. Christine and Bill moved to Tullahoma, TN in 1952 to build their life and family. Christine wanted nothing more than to be a mother, and she was the best one in the world. Christine devoted her life to her four children and her church, Trinity Lutheran Church. She took great comfort in knowing that she was "saved by grace alone," and lived a life of grace, generosity, and hospitality. Many friends, youth choirs, and family reunions were treated to her hospitality, which almost always included a baked ham and chess pie. Christine loved music and it brought her joy and comfort throughout her life--from playing in the marching band in high school, to singing in the church choir, to listening to 8-tracks and cassette tapes and CDs of every kind of music, to listening to the live music at Trezevant Terrace.



Christine is survived by her children William Thaxton Earheart, III, (Katherine) of Fulton, MS; Janice Kersey Earheart (Jim Stevenson) of Memphis, TN; Judith Anne Earheart Plummer (Dale) of Nashville, TN; Mary Earheart-Brown (Jay) of Memphis, TN; grandchildren William Thaxton Earheart, IV; Laura Franklin Moody (Nic); Kyle Thaxton Plummer (Lauren Kline); Hannah Marie Plummer; Paul Martin Earheart-Brown; and Carter Royce Earheart-Brown; great-grandchildren Bailey Cate Moody; Olivia Jade Moody; Grayson James Moody; and William Dylan Moody; and her sister Martha Williams Killebrew. Aunt Chris loved her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews--and they loved her.



Christine was preceded in death by her husband, William Thaxton Earheart, Jr.; her parents, Walter Herbert Williams and Laura Elizabeth Gordon Williams; her siblings Joe R. Williams, Katherine Williams Luker; Polly Williams Poteet; and Elizabeth Williams Marks.



The family will have a memorial service at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather.



Those wishing to give in Christine's memory are asked to do so with a charity of the donor's own choice.



The family wishes to offer special thanks to the people who helped care for Christine in her final years, including the staff at Morningside at Belmont, LifeLinks Care, Trezevant Terrace, Allen Morgan Health and Rehab, Attendant Care Services, Crossroads Hospice, and in particular Suzanne, Chantel, Angela, Maxine, Earnestine, Vera, Sandra and Barbara.

