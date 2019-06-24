|
Ben C. Wessels, Jr. passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Ben was born in Memphis, Tennessee on January 24, 1927.
Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his brother, Tom; sister, Rosemarie Bidun; father, Bernard; and mother Rose.
Ben leaves his son, Chris (Judy) and sister, Mary Anne (Hank). Ben was employed by the Shelby County Circuit Court Clerk's office for 26 years, serving as Shelby County Circuit Court Clerk for 16 years.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, June 26th at Canale Funeral Directors. Funeral Mass will be10 am Thursday, June 27th at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 24, 2019
