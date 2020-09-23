passed away on September 16, 2020 at the age of 50. After graduating from Memphis University School, he attended Leysin American School in Leysin, Switzerland before enrolling at the University of Mississippi. Ben was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity while at Ole Miss. After graduating from Ole Miss, Ben returned home to work in the Portis family businesses in Lepanto, Arkansas. He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Dan Portis, at Portis Mercantile Company and as President of Little River Bank. Ben also completed advanced studies at the LSU Graduate School of Banking. He had two children, Harden and Julia, with his wife Amy.Ben's love for the outdoors resulted in many long lasting relationships and fond memories, with many forged at the Portis family's Woody Duck Camp. He was an avid saltwater fly fisherman, and he moved to Florida several years ago to pursue that passion. He was always quick to remind anyone at home that he woke up to see the ocean everyday and we did not. He loved history, both written and spoken. He never forgot a birthday, and often was the first one to call on that day. Ben was also an amazing chef, with or without a recipe. His laugh was infectious, and friends and family reading this will undoubtedly hear it in their heads. His colorful stories will be remembered and retold for many years to come. Ben will be missed by all that knew and loved him.Ben was preceded in death by his father Edgar Perry, his stepmother Carole Perry, and his sister Sara Perry. He is survived by his children Harden Portis Perry and Julia McLaughlin Perry, their mother Amy Harden Traynom, his mother Julanne Portis, his brother Andy Perry, his sisters Lea Mary Bannister, Dannal Perry, Hadley Arnold (Scott) and Lillian Perry, his aunt Judy Black, and his nieces and nephews Isabel Bannister, Max Bannister, Lillian Bannister, Abigail Arnold, Scottie Arnold, Reese Perry and Maddox Perry.