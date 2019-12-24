Home

Benjamin Mitchell Kilgore Jr.


1938 - 2019
Benjamin Mitchell Kilgore Jr. Obituary
Benjamin Mitchell Kilgore Jr., age 81, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Benjamin was born on November 13, 1938.

A gathering of friends and family for Ben will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. Following the gathering of friends and family will be a graveside service from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Kilgore family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 24, 2019
