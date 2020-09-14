Benny Holcomb of Millington, TN departed this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis at the age of 64.



He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and worked in production for the Bryce Corporation. In his spare time he enjoyed playing the guitar and golf but his passion in life was playing pool at High Pockets with his buddies there. It was his home away from home, he thought of his buddies as family and in return him to them.



He was preceded in death by his mother Saundra Osborn Holcomb.



He is survived by his daughter, Laura (Jeremey) of Lakeland, TN; his father, Ben Lee Holcomb of Conway, AR; three sisters, Sherry (Larry) Matthews of Memphis, TN, Linda (Gunther) Than of Conway, AR, and Donna (Bill) Brinkley of Conway, AR.



Arrangements under the direction of Brent Taylor Paul B. McCarver Funeral Directors.

