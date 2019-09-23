|
Bernard B. Silverman, 95, of Memphis, TN passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
He was a retired corporal & US Veteran of the AAF Team serving in WWII as an assistant to surgeons. Some of his proudest moments happened when strangers would comment to him while he was wearing his Veterans Cap with pins from various places, thank him for his service, and treat him for his meals. He was a traveling salesman for Cotler after the war. This past year he was active at the Memphis Jewish Home in pottery, painting, and sculpting which he started doing at the age of 94. He loved to play bingo and poker with fellow residents and was known as the Mayor of the Home.
He is survived by his son-in-law Danny Barton, grandaughters Nicole Miller and Kim Jamison (Jamie), 2 great-grandchildren, & nephew Mark Silverman from Florida. He is also survived by his longtime companion Tillaya Lutsky whom he was devoted to.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 23, 2019