Bernie M. Kustoff, 81, of Germantown, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 19th, 2019. He was raised in Trumann, Arkansas, and was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Faye Kustoff and his devoted in-laws, Joe and Sylvia Weiner.



He received his undergraduate degree at Arkansas State University and his law degree at The University of Arkansas. He was a practicing attorney for 55 years and a member of the Tennessee Bar Association and Memphis Bar Association.



He was an avid University of Memphis Tiger fan and held season tickets for many years. He previously served as an Al Chymia Shriner.



Above all, Bernie was the devoted husband of Sharon Weiner Kustoff for 55 years. He cherished his children, David Kustoff (Roberta), Edward Kustoff, and Lisa Kustoff Giardino (Robert). He leaves behind his six beloved grandchildren, Maggie Kustoff, Jake Kustoff, Joey Short, Sydney Short, Emily Giardino, and Frankie Giardino. He also leaves behind his sister in law Ava Weiner of Nashville and his brother in law, Ivan Weiner of Alexandria, Virginia.



Bernie was kind, generous, positive, and he will be missed by all who loved him.



The funeral service will be held in the Levy Cooper Chapel at the Temple Israel Cemetery, 1708 Hernando Rd, Memphis, Tennessee, 38106, on Sunday, the 21st of July 2019 at 3 pm. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 22, 2019