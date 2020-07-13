Bernard Robert Mettler, Jr., 66, of Bartlett, passed away on July 7th at home, surrounded by his loved ones.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Robert Mettler, Sr. and Ruby Pearl Mettler, his sister Cindy, his daughters, Paula Diane Mettler, Cynthia Kay Mettler, and Kristi Mettler.



He is survived by his brothers, Douglas and Robert, his sister Tammy, wife, Kerry, his children, Lee, Danyel, Jessica, Andrew, his great-nephew Ian, his grandchildren, Paula Mettler, Jacob Gervis, and Leo Gervis. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law, all of whom he loved from the bottom of his heart.

