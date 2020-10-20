Bernice Bailey, age 97, passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born December 17, 1922, in Tipton County, TN to Grace Faulk and John Sanford Massey. She was a former member of National Avenue Baptist Church and a current member of New Church Memphis.



She was one of six children. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Bryan Powell and Lester Bailey; parents; and siblings, Joy Mills, Katherine McCarson, and Joe Massey. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Summerhill (James); grandson, Presley Summerhill; great-grandson, Waylon Summerhill; sister, Martha Weems; and brother, Robert "Sonny Boy" Massey.



The family will receive friends, on Monday, October 26 beginning at 1:00 PM with funeral services to follow at 2:00 PM, all at Memphis Funeral Home - Poplar Chapel. Burial will be in Memphis Memory Gardens.

