1/1
Bernice Bailey
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Bailey, age 97, passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born December 17, 1922, in Tipton County, TN to Grace Faulk and John Sanford Massey. She was a former member of National Avenue Baptist Church and a current member of New Church Memphis.

She was one of six children. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Bryan Powell and Lester Bailey; parents; and siblings, Joy Mills, Katherine McCarson, and Joe Massey. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Summerhill (James); grandson, Presley Summerhill; great-grandson, Waylon Summerhill; sister, Martha Weems; and brother, Robert "Sonny Boy" Massey.

The family will receive friends, on Monday, October 26 beginning at 1:00 PM with funeral services to follow at 2:00 PM, all at Memphis Funeral Home - Poplar Chapel. Burial will be in Memphis Memory Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved