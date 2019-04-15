|
Bertha Martin Free, age 82, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born October 17, 1936, in Woodland, MS.
Bertha is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Pumroy (Richard), and Debi Gunter (Mike); sisters Charlene Shockley and Janice Moore; grandsons John Pumroy (Elizabeth), David Pumroy, Mark Pumroy (Ashly), Wesley Glass (Katie); 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great granddaughters.
Bertha was preceded in death by Elton A Free, husband of 62 years.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 16th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 15, 2019
