February 13, 1930 - February 25, 2019


Mrs. Bertha Lee Smith transitioned on Monday, February 25, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memory, five daughters, Tonya Cannady, Ida Shaw, Sylvia Watt, Phyllis Peters, and Betty Ann Bass; Two sons, Ricky Watts and Jerry Watts and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation, Friday, March 8, 2019, from 3:00 -5:00 pm at N.H. Owens & Son Funeral Home, 421 Scott Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38112. Funeral services, Saturday, March 9, 2019, 12:00 pm at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 905 Ayers Street, Memphis, TN 38107.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 4, 2019
