Bertis Wayne Whitley (Jim), 65, passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2019, at Methodist Central Hospital in Memphis, TN. He was born on October 17, 1953, in Rocky Mount, NC to Julian and Mildred Whitley.
Mr. Whitley proudly volunteered his service in the US Army at a young age but quickly realized he didn't like being bossed around. He was an avid NASCAR fan who traveled to different racetracks across the country with his favorite lunatics he called family. He was fond of animals of all sorts but had a special place in his heart for his miniature dachshunds Dixie and Daisy. He loved to cook specializing in BBQ, Steaks, and anything else he could burn up on a grill. He enjoyed buying, selling and working on cars, especially doing bodywork which served as his career throughout his lifetime and I am sure he would like to thank the drivers of Memphis for keeping him very busy.
Mr. Whitley is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patti of Memphis, TN; his four daughters, Venus (Paul) Jackson of Henderson, NC; Millie (Kurt) Vierheller of Wilkesboro, NC; Allison Wilson (Joe) of Memphis, TN; Angela (Gary) Stubblefield of Naperville, IL; and one son, Jeffrey Gentile (Jessica) of Covington, TN; one brother, Don (Darla) Whitley of Munford, TN; his grandchildren Anne, Ashley, Jacob, and Luke; and nieces and nephews.
Mr. Whitley was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Mildred; his sister Gayle; his brother Danny and his grandson Joseph.
Mr. Whitley wishes were to be cremated and to have no formal funeral services. The family will have a Celebration of life in Mr. Whitley's hometown of Rocky Mount, NC on the one year anniversary of his death.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County, www.memphishumane.org.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 14, 2019