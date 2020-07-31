Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Beth's life story with friends and family

Share Beth's life story with friends and family



1934 – 2020



Betty Ann Treadwell Stokes, age 85, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of the late Garland Stokes, departed this life Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020 at her residence.



Betty was born August 7, 1934 in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Eugene Clifton Treadwell and Mantie Lou Jones Treadwell. She graduated from school in Lamar, Mississippi and was married in 1965 to Garland Stokes. She was employed as a supervisor at Bellsouth for many years before her retirement and was a member of Moscow United Methodist Church. Betty had a special love for animals, especially cats and dogs.



Mrs. Stokes is survived by three sisters, Carolyn Henning (Jim) of Rossville, TN, Neita Joyner of Eads, TN and Sandra Kay

Russell of Somerville, TN; and three brothers, David Jones Treadwell (Sylvia) of Collierville, TN, Eugene Grant Treadwell (Becky) of Collierville, TN and George Stanley Treadwell (Linda) of Olive Branch, MS. She also leaves two stepsons, Garland Dennie Stokes, Jr. (Lou) and Randy Stokes; two grandsons, Tracy Stokes and Greg Stokes; two granddaughters, two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Sue Treadwell and her brother, Robert Clifton Treadwell.



Graveside Services for Mrs. Stokes will be held at 10 A.M. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville with Rev. James "Jim" Griffith officiating.



The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor's choice.



Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at Betty Ann Stokes1934 – 2020Betty Ann Treadwell Stokes, age 85, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of the late Garland Stokes, departed this life Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020 at her residence.Betty was born August 7, 1934 in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Eugene Clifton Treadwell and Mantie Lou Jones Treadwell. She graduated from school in Lamar, Mississippi and was married in 1965 to Garland Stokes. She was employed as a supervisor at Bellsouth for many years before her retirement and was a member of Moscow United Methodist Church. Betty had a special love for animals, especially cats and dogs.Mrs. Stokes is survived by three sisters, Carolyn Henning (Jim) of Rossville, TN, Neita Joyner of Eads, TN and Sandra KayRussell of Somerville, TN; and three brothers, David Jones Treadwell (Sylvia) of Collierville, TN, Eugene Grant Treadwell (Becky) of Collierville, TN and George Stanley Treadwell (Linda) of Olive Branch, MS. She also leaves two stepsons, Garland Dennie Stokes, Jr. (Lou) and Randy Stokes; two grandsons, Tracy Stokes and Greg Stokes; two granddaughters, two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Sue Treadwell and her brother, Robert Clifton Treadwell.Graveside Services for Mrs. Stokes will be held at 10 A.M. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville with Rev. James "Jim" Griffith officiating.The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor's choice.Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store