1/1
Betty Burch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Burch
1936 – 2020

Betty Burch passed away on October 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Burch, with whom she owned and operated Burch's Grocery and Garage for many years.

A longtime resident of Williston, Tennessee, she is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Burch Citrone of Collierville TN, her son-in-law, Frank Citrone, and her sister, Sue Bishop. She was also dearly loved and will be missed by various nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren who all loved BeeBee.

A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association are welcomed in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved