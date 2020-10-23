Betty Burch

Betty Burch1936 – 2020Betty Burch passed away on October 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Burch, with whom she owned and operated Burch's Grocery and Garage for many years.A longtime resident of Williston, Tennessee, she is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Burch Citrone of Collierville TN, her son-in-law, Frank Citrone, and her sister, Sue Bishop. She was also dearly loved and will be missed by various nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren who all loved BeeBee.