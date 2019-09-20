|
Betty E. Martin, 96, of Bentonville, AR, passed away September 18, 2019. She was a member of Memphis First Seventh-Day Adventist Church where she served in several capacities. She was a homemaker who loved her family.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Casperson; father, Frederick Schmid; brother, Freddy Schmid; and daughter-in-law, Lucy "Sue" Martin.
She is survived by her sister, Jean Post; son, Warren Martin; daughter, Shirley (Don) Taylor; grandsons, David (Madeline), Brian (Stephanie), and Brett Martin; granddaughters, Shelly (Ettienne) van Zyl, and Tammy (Jason) Anderson; 8 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who knew and loved her.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by funeral services all at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 20, 2019