Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty E. Martin

Send Flowers
Betty E. Martin Obituary
Betty E. Martin, 96, of Bentonville, AR, passed away September 18, 2019. She was a member of Memphis First Seventh-Day Adventist Church where she served in several capacities. She was a homemaker who loved her family.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Casperson; father, Frederick Schmid; brother, Freddy Schmid; and daughter-in-law, Lucy "Sue" Martin.

She is survived by her sister, Jean Post; son, Warren Martin; daughter, Shirley (Don) Taylor; grandsons, David (Madeline), Brian (Stephanie), and Brett Martin; granddaughters, Shelly (Ettienne) van Zyl, and Tammy (Jason) Anderson; 8 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who knew and loved her.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by funeral services all at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.