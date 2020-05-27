Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Betty's life story with friends and family

Share Betty's life story with friends and family



1936 – 2020



Betty Faye Lessel Burrows, age 83, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.



Betty was born June 21, 1936, in Blue Springs, Mississippi, daughter of the late Herschel Lessel and Louvena Dunlap Lessel. She received her education in Ecru, Mississippi, and was employed as a packaging operator for Kellogg's in Memphis, Tennessee for many years before her retirement in 1993. Betty was a resident of Moscow since 1972 and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, and showing miniature horses.



Ms. Burrows is survived by her daughter, Donna Davis (Johnny) of Moscow, TN; her son, Norris Roberts (Judy) of Slayden, MS; three sisters, Linda Looney, Judy Lessel and Ola Joyner; two brothers, Hulon Lessel and Ray Lessel; eight grandchildren, Clay, Christy, Scott, Chris, Shana, Brad, Brandy and Johnny; and sixteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Lessel.



Funeral Services for Ms. Burrows will be held at 4 P.M. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. David Parlow, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow, officiating. Interment will follow in the Perry Cemetery at Laconia. A visitation for Ms. Burrows will be from 2 to 4 P.M. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Clay Joyner, Johnny Davis, Scott Roberts, Chris Roberts, Stephen Roberts and Brad Hudson.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Perry Cemetery Association, c/o Carol Glover, 7050 Highway 76, Somerville, TN 38068.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at Betty Burrows1936 – 2020Betty Faye Lessel Burrows, age 83, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.Betty was born June 21, 1936, in Blue Springs, Mississippi, daughter of the late Herschel Lessel and Louvena Dunlap Lessel. She received her education in Ecru, Mississippi, and was employed as a packaging operator for Kellogg's in Memphis, Tennessee for many years before her retirement in 1993. Betty was a resident of Moscow since 1972 and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, and showing miniature horses.Ms. Burrows is survived by her daughter, Donna Davis (Johnny) of Moscow, TN; her son, Norris Roberts (Judy) of Slayden, MS; three sisters, Linda Looney, Judy Lessel and Ola Joyner; two brothers, Hulon Lessel and Ray Lessel; eight grandchildren, Clay, Christy, Scott, Chris, Shana, Brad, Brandy and Johnny; and sixteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Lessel.Funeral Services for Ms. Burrows will be held at 4 P.M. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. David Parlow, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow, officiating. Interment will follow in the Perry Cemetery at Laconia. A visitation for Ms. Burrows will be from 2 to 4 P.M. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Clay Joyner, Johnny Davis, Scott Roberts, Chris Roberts, Stephen Roberts and Brad Hudson.The family requests that memorials be directed to Perry Cemetery Association, c/o Carol Glover, 7050 Highway 76, Somerville, TN 38068.Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store