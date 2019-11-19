|
|
|
Betty Fracchia, SCN, 78, (formerly Sister Joseph Paul) was born in Memphis, TN. She died November 17, 2019 in Memphis, TN. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 57 years.
Sister Betty's first ministries were in elementary education. She taught at St. Anne School in Readville, MA; St. Rita School in Alexandria, LA; and St. Elizabeth School in Clarksdale, MS, where she also served as principal. Sister Betty also served in parish and pastoral ministry at St. John Parish in Oxford, Mississippi.
Beginning in 1997, Sister Betty served at St. Peter Home for Children in a variety of positions, including as educational coordinator, in social services, and as director.
Sister Betty is survived by her extended family and by her religious community.
Visitation and Prayer Service will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Canale Funeral Directors, Memphis, TN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Memphis, TN. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 19, 2019