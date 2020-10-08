Betty Glatt, 68, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. She was a member of Bartlett United Methodist Church. Ms.



Glatt was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Glatt and her sister, Barbara Jean Carmichael. Survivors include her mother, Mary Glatt of Bartlett and her nephew, Barry Carmichael of Bartlett.



The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 pm Friday at Forest Hill Funeral Home East. Funeral services will be 2 pm Friday at Forest Hill Funeral Home East Chapel with interment to follow in Memphis Memory Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store