Mrs. Betty Grace Jeffrey passed away on March 2, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1929, in New Albany, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Jeffrey, Sr. and son-in-law, Larry Loveless.
She is survived by her children, Rob(Kelly), Rush (Laura), Susan, Sally (Steve), and Julie (Shawn); eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 3, 2020