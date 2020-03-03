Home

Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Betty Grace Jeffrey


1929 - 2020
Betty Grace Jeffrey Obituary
Mrs. Betty Grace Jeffrey passed away on March 2, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1929, in New Albany, Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Jeffrey, Sr. and son-in-law, Larry Loveless.

She is survived by her children, Rob(Kelly), Rush (Laura), Susan, Sally (Steve), and Julie (Shawn); eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 3, 2020
