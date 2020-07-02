1/1
Betty H. Burke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Betty H. Burke, our loving and devoted mother, June 30, 2020. She passed at her daughter's residence in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 87 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Chestnut Bluff, Tennessee, was the beloved mother of Lynn Burke and Lauren Burke Fiveash, grandmother of Ashley Mann, Russell Mann, and Christina Burke, and great grandmother of Chloe and Lilly Mann. She was predeceased by her devoted husband James L. Burke, Jr.

Betty worked as a bookkeeper with NTL, a Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club Life Member with Crye-Leike Realty, and was part owner of Burke's Florist, but more than anything she was a wonderful mother and active grandmother.

She loved to entertain in her home, play bridge, sew, and especially loved to play tennis. Her life was rooted in her church home, Germantown Baptist, where she served on several committees, helped to care for member's widows, and created and maintained the "poinsettia tree" and candelabra during the Christmas season.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee, Friday, July 3, 2020.Visitation 10:00 – 11:30 am, with service to follow. Memorial Park will streamline this service at www.memorialparkfuneralandcemetery.com. Burial will be 23 July for immediate family at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Flowers or donations to the Alzheimer's Association are welcome. Online condolences may be expressed through www.alzfdn.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved