1/1
Betty Jane (Davis) Horton
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jane Davis Horton, 99, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Culpepper Place Assisted Living in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Betty was born August 16, 1921, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert Mason Davis and Sarah Lavon Franks. She moved with her parents to Memphis as a toddler.

She graduated from Humes High School in 1940 and soon after began her 62 year career in the insurance business. She worked for many agencies over the years including Fireman's Fund Insurance Company (28 years), Sam Less Insurance, Donaldson Insurance, then after 10 years with Harris, Madden & Powell, she retired at age 84 in 2005.

She was a member of Trinity Christian Church of Bartlett, Senior Troopers, and Christian Women's Fellowship.

Some of her favorite things to do were gardening, canning, feeding the birds and squirrels, sewing and crocheting.

She is survived by three daughters, Mary Hill Horton of Nesbit, Mississippi, Holly Jane Loggins (Jeff) of Cumby, Texas, and Kathy Lynn Sides of Arlington, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Jennifer Finton of Nesbit, Mississippi, Kim Pietrowski (Jeremy) of Maclenney, Florida, Eric Sides (Fiancé' Autumn Dominski) of Memphis, and James Carter Loggins of Austin, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Jeremy & Heather Pietrowski of Maclenney, Florida, and Hollis Parks Finton of Millington, Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Hollis "Mutt" Horton, sister, Joann Davis Vaughn, and brother, John Mason Davis.

The family will receive friends from 1 pm to 2 pm, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, with services to follow at 2 pm. at Family Funeral Care in Memphis with Pastor Gus Lohrum officiating. Interment will be at Memphis Memory Gardens immediately following the service.

Gifts in memory of Mrs. Horton may be offered to the charity of the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
9017618000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved