, 99, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Culpepper Place Assisted Living in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Betty was born August 16, 1921, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert Mason Davis and Sarah Lavon Franks. She moved with her parents to Memphis as a toddler.She graduated from Humes High School in 1940 and soon after began her 62 year career in the insurance business. She worked for many agencies over the years including Fireman's Fund Insurance Company (28 years), Sam Less Insurance, Donaldson Insurance, then after 10 years with Harris, Madden & Powell, she retired at age 84 in 2005.She was a member of Trinity Christian Church of Bartlett, Senior Troopers, and Christian Women's Fellowship.Some of her favorite things to do were gardening, canning, feeding the birds and squirrels, sewing and crocheting.She is survived by three daughters, Mary Hill Horton of Nesbit, Mississippi, Holly Jane Loggins (Jeff) of Cumby, Texas, and Kathy Lynn Sides of Arlington, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Jennifer Finton of Nesbit, Mississippi, Kim Pietrowski (Jeremy) of Maclenney, Florida, Eric Sides (Fiancé' Autumn Dominski) of Memphis, and James Carter Loggins of Austin, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Jeremy & Heather Pietrowski of Maclenney, Florida, and Hollis Parks Finton of Millington, Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Hollis "Mutt" Horton, sister, Joann Davis Vaughn, and brother, John Mason Davis.