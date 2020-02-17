|
Betty Jean Donaldson, age 83, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020. Betty was born June 13, 1936 in Memphis, TN to the late Charles Edward and Truie Sparks O'Neil.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband; James Hubert Donaldson and a daughter; Susan Ann Wright. She is survived by two daughters; Becky Toomey (Tom), Debbie Bell (Michael), a son; Jim Donaldson, sisters; Charlene Vaughn, Peggy McCandless, Billie Hamilton, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 12pm - 2pm with a funeral service beginning at 2pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Collierville Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.
Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 17, 2020