Betty Jean Hurst "Jeannie", age 70, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Friday June 7, 2019 at Baptist Memorial, East. She was born February 24, 1949, in Mobil, Alabama. Jeannie graduated from Messick High School in 1967.
Jeannie was preceded in death her parents, Enza M. Henley, and Earl S. Henley Jr. and her youngest sister, Gloria Faye Eubanks. She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Billy Hurst, their son, Robert Earl Hurst, and her sister, Peggy A. Jordan.
Jeannie retired in April of 2017 after 28 years of dedicated service to Brother Industries.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Jeannie may be offered to any Lung cancer foundation of your choice.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 10, 2019
