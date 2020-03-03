Home

Betty Jean Jones Obituary
Betty Jean Jones, 88, passed away March 1, 2020. She retired from the Catholic Diocese of Memphis with more than thirty years of service. Mrs. Jones was a member of Fisherville Baptist Church, where she loved singing in the choir. She enjoyed gardening, raising beautiful flowers and spending time with her family, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Bill" Jones; sister, Talmadge Goodwin and two brothers, Bill Bates, and Earl Bates.

She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Bill) Bone and Melissa (Ken) Keough; two sons, Howard (Joyce) Jones and Joseph (Darlene) Jones, nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Shaw and a brother, Wayne Bates.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38119.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 3, 2020
