Betty Jean Jones, 88, passed away March 1, 2020. She retired from the Catholic Diocese of Memphis with more than thirty years of service. Mrs. Jones was a member of Fisherville Baptist Church, where she loved singing in the choir. She enjoyed gardening, raising beautiful flowers and spending time with her family, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Bill" Jones; sister, Talmadge Goodwin and two brothers, Bill Bates, and Earl Bates.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Bill) Bone and Melissa (Ken) Keough; two sons, Howard (Joyce) Jones and Joseph (Darlene) Jones, nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Shaw and a brother, Wayne Bates.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38119.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 3, 2020