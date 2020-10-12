Betty JoAnne Ferrell is alive. Not here, though. A tombstone nearby will say she was born 12/30/1970 and died 10/4/2020. An empty tomb outside Jerusalem says she entered eternal life about 2,000 years ago. Her body didn't survive the crash, but it will survive her "death" when Jesus returns to finish what he started. Her last breath was in Christ. Her next one will be with him.



Betty was adopted as a child by Lawrence (d. 11/14/2001) and Deanna Ferrell (d. 6/28/2020). She spent the last twenty years as primary caregiver for her mom. A lifelong resident of the Raleigh community, Betty graduated from Sky View Academy (1988) and Crichton College (1997). Her occupation was most recently as office assistant at Rice Eye Associates. Her preoccupation, however, was always playing and teaching piano, especially in and for the church-her true family in Christ's eternal adoption.



Visitation will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Crosspointe Church in Millington from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., followed by funeral services at 1 o'oclock. Interment will be at Forest Hill Memorial Park Midtown.



Betty was an adored sister of Crosspointe Baptist Church, Millington, where she leaves more than an empty piano bench. There will be one less hug, one less smile, one less tear. For now. She will be tearfully remembered as she is joyfully anticipated.



She was family to many, either by law, by birth, or by Christ. We weep together only for the night because joy comes in the morning. Maranatha.

