Betty Lou Brooks, 85, was born December 18, 1934 and passed away February 14, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was a graduate of Treadwell High School. She loved to cook, was an avid reader and loved her family and friends. She loved Tigers Basketball, golf and she loved to dance and travel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jack C. Brooks, her five siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Ramelle Brooks and Rea Geyer and her sons, Darold Brooks (Stacy), and Jack Brooks of Phoenix, AZ, two grandchildren, Jacob Brooks and Grace Brooks, three nieces, one nephew, seven great nieces and nephews and eleven great-great nieces and nephews and two honorary daughters, Linda Hartin and Joanie Knichel. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church but in recent years, she attended New Hope Christian Church.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119, from noon until 2:00 PM. A celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Clinic or St. Jude.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 17, 2020