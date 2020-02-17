Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Brooks


1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Betty Lou Brooks Obituary
Betty Lou Brooks, 85, was born December 18, 1934 and passed away February 14, 2020, after a brief illness.

She was a graduate of Treadwell High School. She loved to cook, was an avid reader and loved her family and friends. She loved Tigers Basketball, golf and she loved to dance and travel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jack C. Brooks, her five siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Ramelle Brooks and Rea Geyer and her sons, Darold Brooks (Stacy), and Jack Brooks of Phoenix, AZ, two grandchildren, Jacob Brooks and Grace Brooks, three nieces, one nephew, seven great nieces and nephews and eleven great-great nieces and nephews and two honorary daughters, Linda Hartin and Joanie Knichel. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church but in recent years, she attended New Hope Christian Church.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119, from noon until 2:00 PM. A celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Clinic or St. Jude.

Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave condolences for the Brooks family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -