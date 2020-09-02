Betty Cook Prince was born February 22, 1931 in Jacksonville, Florida.



She lived in Jacksonville until she married Howard T. Prince, Jr. on December 27, 1951. They began their married life in Knoxville, TN and moved 16 times over the years settling in Memphis, TN for the past 20+ years.



Betty leaves her husband of 69 years Howard. T. Prince, Jr., three children, Krissie (Chris) Heuer, Hal (Terri) Prince and Kenny Prince (deceased), seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren with another on the way, her dear sister, Nancy Jo Tillman (Robert). She was blessed with a large family and so many precious friends.



Betty loved children and has a long history of working with young children both in pre-school and teaching Sunday School. Howard & Betty are long time members of Second Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. She loved her home and over the years has been a great collector of antiques, historical items and primitive artifacts.



The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation to the children's Sunday School at Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38117.

