Betty Ruth Perry Taber, 85, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019, with family by her side. Mrs. Taber, born December 13, 1933, in Bermuda, lived a full and active life devoted to family, neighbors, and friends. She was a member of Cherry Road Baptist Church and was active in Sunday School and other church activities. She was a wonderful and admired matriarch of her family and she will be held with fond memories by everyone who had the privilege to know her.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Warner Taber, to whom she was married for 50 years. Her Parents, Manuel Perry of Bermuda and Madeline Rego Perry of The Azores. Preceded in death also by brothers, Manuel Perry II, Freddie Perry, Gilbert Perry, and Earnest Perry, and three sisters, Dorothy, Ester, and Helen.



She is survived by two brothers Edward Perry and Donald Perry of Bermuda, four children, Warner Lee Taber, Rocky Dale Taber, Russell Jay Taber, and April Taber Sullivan. Surviving are ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who adored their grandmother. She is also survived by many extended family members on the island of Bermuda who loved her dearly.



A gathering of friends and family for Betty will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. A celebration of life service will occur Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. A committal service will occur Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 2:50 PM to 3:00 PM, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133.



Published in The Daily Memphian on July 10, 2019