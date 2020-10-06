Betty Shoup Jones, of Memphis TN, passed away on October 5, 2020, at the age of 91.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter C. Shoup and Georgia May Shoup, and her husband, Richard S. Jones.



She is survived by her two children, Steve Jones (Cherie) and Mimi Jones Ragon (Jim). She also leaves four grandchildren, Melissa Elrod (Scott), Rodney Jones (Claire), Kelly Salazar (John), and Janet Swartz (Dave), as well as 8 great-grandchildren.



Betty was a graduate of Tech High School in Memphis and a long-time member of Central Christian Church. She devoted her life to being a homemaker for her husband and children.



Dementia disease creates such a bizarre and unfair grieving process for families. We feel like we lost Mom a long time ago, but there was no funeral, no obituary, no headstone, no closure. We didn't quite know how to mourn someone who was still alive. We have that closure now and can find peace in knowing that she once again knows who she is, can be greeted by loved ones who went before her, and can watch over her family from above.



Graveside services at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN, will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Central Christian Church, 531 S. Mclean, Memphis, TN, where she was a member for more than 80 years.

