Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Betty Y Windland Obituary
Betty Y. Windland, 90, of Southaven, MS died at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven, MS on Saturday February 15, 2020.

She is survived by her two sons; James(Janet) Windland of Arlington, TN and Sidney (Patricia) Windland of Southaven, MS.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38019. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM in the Fireside Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Memphis, TN is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.memorialparkonline.com to leave on line condolences.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 19, 2020
