Bettye McKinstry Stevens

1933 – 2020

, age 87, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Ralph Paul Stevens, departed this life Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 at her residence.Bettye was born June 2, 1933 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Mabel Smith McKinstry and Leonard W. McKinstry. She was married September 2, 1951 to Ralph Paul Stevens who preceded her in death on September 28, 2017 and was a lifelong resident of the Oakland and Somerville area. Bettye was employed as a clerk at the Oakland Post Office for 31 years before her retirement and was a member of the Oakland Presbyterian Church.Mrs. Stevens is survived by two sons, John Paul Stevens, Sr. (Marie) of Lakeland, TN and Dr. William Eugene Stevens (Leeta) of Portageville, MO; four grandsons, John Paul Stevens, Jr. of Memphis, TN, Ben Stevens of Raleigh, NC, Richard Stevens of Memphis, TN and Andrew Stevens of Oakland, TN; and her granddaughter, Laura Jane Stevens Pointer of Joplin, MO.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be John Paul Stevens, Jr., Richard W. Stevens, William Andrew Stevens, Benjamin W. Stevens, Stephen B. Pointer and Billy Stevens. Honorary pallbearers will include William Eugene Stevens.