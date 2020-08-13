was born to William B. Hunt and Mary Ethel Hunt in Memphis, TN, November 7, 1925. She completed life's journey August 10, 2020.She graduated from Technical High School in 1943, and married Herbert A. Hilbun the same year. After he returned home from the Marine Corps in World War II they settled in Clarksdale, Mississippi, but moved to Memphis soon after. They had two sons, Jerry (Eleeva), and Ted (Cherie), five grandchildren (Chris, Lyndee, Kisa, Ryan & Jay) and six great-grandchildren on whom she doted greatly. They called her "MeeMee". Bettye was a homemaker, a loyal and supportive wife and a proud, loving Mother. She was a caretaker to many family members and friends. She was a member of St. James and Cross Roads United Methodist Churches, and taught the Christian Homebuilders Sunday School class for twenty years. She was a loyal friend, a writer of poems, a collector of sheep and an avid reader. Bettye had an uncanny ability to recall facts and memories until the very end of her life. She was cheerful, optimistic and full of humor throughout her life.Family and friends depended on her for sound advice and an empathetic ear. She was a lover of nature; especially beautiful flowers and was a generous contributor to numerous charities. Even with failing eyesight in later years, she remained engaged in life experiences of those who were close. She was a prayer warrior who exemplified a strong faith and was a true Marveler!!