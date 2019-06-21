Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Graveside service 11:00 AM Temple Israel Cemetery 1680 Hernando Road Memphis , TN View Map Resources More Obituaries for Beverly Rose Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Beverly Bachman Rose

Obituary Flowers Beverly Bachman Rose, 96, a long-time resident of Memphis and Covington, TN, passed away June 20 in the company of her family.



Born in Superior, Wisconsin, she moved to San Antonio, TX as a child and then to Rosedale, MS after she met and married her first husband, Harry Bachman. They later moved to Covington where she and Harry operated a men's clothing store, and then to Memphis upon retirement. After the death of her husband, Beverly met and married Al Rose and the two spent many years traveling the world.



Beverly leaves behind two sons, Stanley Bachman (Donna), and Lee Bachman (Susan); daughter, Cathy Bachman Pottorf (Jim) as well as three stepsons (Jeff, Ivis and Michael (Michelle) Rose); grandchildren Leslie Weinstein, Jamie Garner, Allison Pottorf, Mary Jane Rose and Andrew Rose; five great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Sylvia Singer, and her special friend, Jean Hayden of Memphis. She was preceded in death by Harry Bachman, Al Rose, three brothers and a son, Allan Bachman.



Beverly will be missed by friends and family for her sense of humor-sometimes wickedly direct but never mean spirited-her love of dancing and bridge and her willingness to help others.



Graveside services and burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, June 23, at Temple Israel Cemetery located at 1680 Hernando Road, Memphis, Tennessee. A reception will follow in the Levy-Cooper Chapel in Temple Israel Cemetery.