Beverly E. Kemp
, age 79, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Beverly was born June 7, 1941 in Poquoson, VA. She worked for the United States Air Force as secretary to the Wing Commander at Langley Air Force Base. After 14 years of marriage she and Sam were finally blessed with a son and she became a full time mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emerson Martin and Rachel Blankenship Martin. Beverly is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Samuel Kemp, her son, Jeffrey Kemp and his wife Rachel, two granddaughters; Sloane and Anniston Kemp, one brother, Emerson "Gene" Martin Jr., her sister, Brenda Woods and her husband Rick.The Family will receive friends from 9:30am until service time at 10am, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy Bartlett, TN 38133.Any memorials be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com
for the Kemp family.