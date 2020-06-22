Beverly F. Weston, 81, of Grand Junction, TN passed away surrounded by her family on June 20th, 2020.



She was born to the late Isaac and Helen Cooper on December 3rd, 1938 in Ninilchik, Alaska.



Beverly is survived by her children, Kathryn Marie Weston, David Clifton Weston (Sandra), Donna Elaine Lane (Curtis), Lori A. Naes (Jim); her grandchildren, Mark Swinderman, Summer Verwers, Tiffany Place, Abigail Matlock, Brian McCabe, Michael McCabe, Kandace Buechler, Karli Smith, Kayla Cruz, Kyle Naes, Robert Naes; 27 great-grandchildren with twin girls on the way; her siblings, Russell Cooper (Marilyn), Jerri Cooper, and Dean Kelly (Kathy).



A graveside service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 25th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.



