|
|
|
Beverly Sue Coopwood
Beverly was a 1971 graduate of Collierville High School. At 13 years of age, she began playing piano for Kirk Christian Church and continued for over 50 years. For over 25 years, she played softball in the Kirk, Collierville, and Fisherville communities. She was known for her game-changing skills as a pitcher. She worked as Office Manager for the dental practice of Doctors Cochran and Harris on Madison Avenue in Midtown, Tennessee for 15 years, where she made many friends.
Beverly also played piano and sang for a gospel group composed of family and friends called The Victory Five. More recently, she and her husband Ben loved to sing karaoke with their loyal and caring group of friends. Beverly was most notably a gifted songwriter and left behind many recordings and notebooks for her children to cherish. She often played card games and Scrabble with her family and friends, where she was known for her strategy as well as her luck. She enjoyed cooking for her family, giving precious gifts, and most of all, dedicating her time and her love to the people around her.
Beverly was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her beloved husband of 13 years, Ben Coopwood; her daughter Lisa (Adam) Beck, sons Jason (Jennifer) Arndt and Jonathan Pierce, and stepson Trey Coopwood; brothers Nelson Williams and Richard (Linda) Ray, and sister Shirley (Jimmy) Sparkman; 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by her father Joe Ed Lipford, mother Sallie (Donaldson) Lipford, brother Bobby Williams and sister Peggy (Bobby) Rye.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Beverly. Services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Collierville Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am-2 pm with services to follow. Graveside memorial to follow at Magnolia Cemetery.
Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 11, 2019